Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CHRRF remained flat at $$3.71 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

