Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,877.78

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,877.78 and last traded at $1,864.42, with a volume of 198278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,863.44.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,536.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

