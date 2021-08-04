CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 405.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.74. 50,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.