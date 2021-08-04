CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.87 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 559,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,711. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

