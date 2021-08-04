Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

CHMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 554,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,306. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

