Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

