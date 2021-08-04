Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver Buys 45,000 Shares

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver acquired 45,000 shares of Chakana Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,475.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,225.38.

PERU opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Chakana Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

