Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver Buys 45,000 Shares

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver acquired 45,000 shares of Chakana Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,475.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,225.38.
PERU opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Chakana Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
