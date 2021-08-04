Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 6.2%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.73. 20,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,178,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

