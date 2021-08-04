Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

CDEV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,240,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

