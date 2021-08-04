Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.
CDEV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,240,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
