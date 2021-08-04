Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 25,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

