CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%.

CECE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

