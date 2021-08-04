Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $543,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

