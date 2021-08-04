Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $134.20 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 7.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $134,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,167. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

