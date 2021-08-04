Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $4,515,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 43,042,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,221,428. The company has a market capitalization of $252.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.