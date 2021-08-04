Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,394 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. 1,222,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.73. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

