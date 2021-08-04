Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

