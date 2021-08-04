Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,603 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

