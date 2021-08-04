Captrust Financial Advisors Has $69,000 Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 226.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLCN. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

