Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3,400.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,781 shares of company stock worth $178,835 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

