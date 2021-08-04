Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Knowles were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Knowles by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,787 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 32.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 122,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

