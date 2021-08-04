Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,465 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Myers Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 94.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.