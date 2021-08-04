Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 36.55 ($0.48). Capita shares last traded at GBX 35.19 ($0.46), with a volume of 3,304,439 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on Capita in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Get Capita alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market capitalization of £584.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.59.

In other Capita news, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 331,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,496 in the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.