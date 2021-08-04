Capita (LON:CPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

CPI has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

CPI stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 34.71 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 5,970,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,526. The company has a market capitalization of £584.61 million and a P/E ratio of 43.39. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.59.

In other news, insider Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 331,398 shares of company stock worth $13,113,496 over the last quarter.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

