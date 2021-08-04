Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider James Baillieu Buys 568,201 Shares

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider James Baillieu purchased 568,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,480.36 ($65,343.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98.

About Candy Club

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

