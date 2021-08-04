Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$193.14. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$191.94, with a volume of 189,340 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$196.72. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

