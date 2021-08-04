Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $370.82 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

