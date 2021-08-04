Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 293,692 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293,692 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $113,220,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Devon Energy by 47.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 113,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 93.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,908,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 646.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,215,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

DVN opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

