Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.