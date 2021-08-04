Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 2,000 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of ASR stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.