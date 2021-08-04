Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWH. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

