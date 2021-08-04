Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cameco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CCJ stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

