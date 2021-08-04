Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

