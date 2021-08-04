California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 442 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

