California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Model N worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of MODN opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.