California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.26 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

