California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $15,986,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.50 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

