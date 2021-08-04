California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,690. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.