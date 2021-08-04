California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 910,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE CRC traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other California Resources news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,103,896 shares of company stock worth $161,088,842.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

