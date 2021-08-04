CaixaPay (CXP) Tops One Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.