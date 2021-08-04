Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.760 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 67,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $150.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

