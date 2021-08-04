Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $53.63 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00010538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,612,646 coins and its circulating supply is 13,237,646 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.