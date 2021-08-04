BSClaunch Achieves Market Cap of $255,217.90 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 286.4% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $255,217.90 and $327,259.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

