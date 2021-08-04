Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,724. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

