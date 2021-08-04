Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $380,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of SPSC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. 7,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,781. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

