Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

NYSE RH traded up $15.10 on Wednesday, reaching $676.08. 29,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.99. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $288.19 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

