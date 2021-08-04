Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

SE traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.46. 104,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,662. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $118.08 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

