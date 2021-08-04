Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 2.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.86. 57,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.