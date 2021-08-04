Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,770 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

