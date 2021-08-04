Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,770 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
