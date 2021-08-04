Brookstone Capital Management Invests $4.74 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $510.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

