Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,410 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $621.28 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.